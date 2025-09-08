Caxton Associates LLP Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,510 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 11,349.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $153,576,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,496,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,038,000 after purchasing an additional 839,028 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $78.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.78. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.