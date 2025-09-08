Caxton Associates LLP Acquires Shares of 84,711 Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 84,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 383.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 18.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,691.35. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

