590,000 Shares in CO2 Energy Transition Corp. $NOEM Acquired by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CO2 Energy Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,853,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. owned 0.06% of CO2 Energy Transition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CO2 Energy Transition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CO2 Energy Transition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CO2 Energy Transition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CO2 Energy Transition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in CO2 Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000.

CO2 Energy Transition Price Performance

Shares of NOEM opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. CO2 Energy Transition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

CO2 Energy Transition Company Profile

CO2 Energy Transition ( NASDAQ:NOEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

CO2 Energy Transition Corp., a Delaware corporation, is a blank check company incorporated on September 30, 2021 for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

