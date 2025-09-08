Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Buys Shares of 3,823 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc $HOV

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOV. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $589,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $571,806.56. This trade represents a 50.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total transaction of $84,230.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,145.76. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOV shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $120.00.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

HOV stock opened at $153.93 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $233.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.12.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($1.52). Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $800.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. Hovnanian Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

