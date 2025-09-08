Caxton Associates LLP Acquires New Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $3,372,645.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,043.38. This trade represents a 36.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $128,072.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,918.67. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,713 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $134.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $140.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $457.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.