Caxton Associates LLP Takes $2.87 Million Position in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Air Lease by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Air Lease by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Air Lease by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 188,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:AL opened at $63.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Air Lease Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.35 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Air Lease news, EVP David Beker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,048.80. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

