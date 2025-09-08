BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $XB Shares Acquired by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Free Report) by 320.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

XB opened at $39.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $40.45.

The BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of B (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

