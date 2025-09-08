Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,892 Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $199.31 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.