Short Interest in Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Rises By 66.1%

Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,400 shares, anincreaseof66.1% from the July 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bridgestone Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $23.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

