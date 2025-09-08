Short Interest in Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Expands By 50.8%

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,000 shares, agrowthof50.8% from the July 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Santander Bank Polska Price Performance

BKZHF stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. Santander Bank Polska has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $48.04.

Get Santander Bank Polska alerts:

About Santander Bank Polska

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Santander Bank Polska SA provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Bank Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Bank Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.