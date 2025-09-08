IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Down 8.5% – Here’s Why

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.87 ($0.11). 37,179,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,131% from the average session volume of 3,020,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.12).
IQE Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.44. The stock has a market cap of £76.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.86, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.
About IQE
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
