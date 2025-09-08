Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,600 shares, adecreaseof30.9% from the July 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $71.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $76.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

