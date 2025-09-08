Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Expands By 66.0%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,037,100 shares, agrowthof66.0% from the July 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.7 days.

Asahi Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBRF opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. Asahi Group has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

