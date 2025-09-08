Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Expands By 66.0%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,037,100 shares, agrowthof66.0% from the July 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.7 days.
Asahi Group Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of OTCMKTS ASBRF opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. Asahi Group has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $14.59.
About Asahi Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Asahi Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Data Center REITs That Look Good in Any Portfolio
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.