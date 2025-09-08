Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Up 49.6% in August

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 331,600 shares, anincreaseof49.6% from the July 31st total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Proximus Price Performance
BGAOF stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. Proximus has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $9.98.
About Proximus
