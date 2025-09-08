Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Up 49.6% in August

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 331,600 shares, anincreaseof49.6% from the July 31st total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Proximus Price Performance

BGAOF stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. Proximus has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

