Caxton Associates LLP Makes New Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.15% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,137,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “positive” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of NOG opened at $24.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.50. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $706.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

