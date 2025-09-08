Caxton Associates LLP Makes New $5.04 Million Investment in Site Centers Corp. $SITC

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 392,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Site Centers by 256.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Site Centers by 61.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Site Centers by 1,223.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Site Centers by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Site Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Site Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.46.

Site Centers Trading Down 0.2%

SITC opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $490.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Site Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Site Centers had a net margin of 189.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Site Centers Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Site Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Site Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

