Harley-Davidson, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.

Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HOG opened at $30.17 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.