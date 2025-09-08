Harley-Davidson, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.
Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.
Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of HOG opened at $30.17 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harley-Davidson
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 2 Data Center REITs That Look Good in Any Portfolio
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.