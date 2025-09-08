CTI Logistics Limited (CLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 296.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.
CTI Logistics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $149.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.50.
About CTI Logistics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CTI Logistics
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 2 Data Center REITs That Look Good in Any Portfolio
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
Receive News & Ratings for CTI Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.