CTI Logistics Limited (CLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 296.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.

CTI Logistics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.50.

Get CTI Logistics alerts:

About CTI Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CTI Logistics Limited provides transport and logistics services in Australia. It operates through Transport Services, Logistics Services, and Property segments. The company offers transport services, such as courier, parcel distribution, taxi truck, fleet management, heavy haulage, line haul, and freight forwarding services.

Receive News & Ratings for CTI Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.