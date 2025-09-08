Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2992 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 184.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.
Lundin Gold Stock Up 2.6%
Shares of OTCMKTS:LUGDF opened at C$67.70 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$19.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.47.
About Lundin Gold
