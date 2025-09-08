Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2992 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 184.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUGDF opened at C$67.70 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$19.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.47.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

