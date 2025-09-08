Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.19

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 51.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a 22.6% increase from Breville Group’s previous final dividend of $0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

