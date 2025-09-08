Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.19

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 51.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a 22.6% increase from Breville Group’s previous final dividend of $0.16.
Breville Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.
About Breville Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Breville Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 2 Data Center REITs That Look Good in Any Portfolio
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Breville Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breville Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.