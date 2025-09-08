Hydro One Limited (H) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3331 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.
Hydro One Trading Up 0.1%
Hydro One stock opened at C$49.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.58. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$42.52 and a 1 year high of C$53.98. The company has a market cap of C$29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37.
Hydro One Company Profile
