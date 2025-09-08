Hydro One Limited (H) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3331 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.

Hydro One Trading Up 0.1%

Hydro One stock opened at C$49.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.58. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$42.52 and a 1 year high of C$53.98. The company has a market cap of C$29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

