Earlypay Limited (EPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Earlypay Limited (ASX:EPY – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 317.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a 250.0% increase from Earlypay’s previous final dividend of $0.002.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Earlypay Limited offers financial solutions to businesses in Australia. The company offers invoice finance, such as debtor and trade finance; invoice factoring and discounting, and clean energy finance services, as well as business line of credit. It also provides equipment finance services for old and new equipment, such as sale back of owned or partially owned equipment, private sales, and mid-term refinancing.

