Earlypay Limited (EPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Earlypay Limited (ASX:EPY – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 317.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a 250.0% increase from Earlypay’s previous final dividend of $0.002.
Earlypay Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.61.
Earlypay Company Profile
