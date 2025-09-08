Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Invests $646,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.0% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.3% during the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 16,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $84.96 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Argus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.