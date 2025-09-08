Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTEN. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,059,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after buying an additional 386,104 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 56,810 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,342,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,104,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.9%

XTEN stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

