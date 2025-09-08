Mony Group (LON:MONY) Insider Purchases £150 in Stock

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 per share, for a total transaction of £150.

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Peter Duffy purchased 75 shares of Mony Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 per share, for a total transaction of £149.25.

Mony Group Price Performance

LON MONY opened at GBX 204.80 on Monday. Mony Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 174 and a 12-month high of GBX 224.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 205.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,347.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mony Group ( LON:MONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported GBX 9.30 EPS for the quarter. Mony Group had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Analysts forecast that Mony Group Plc will post 19.1090909 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Mony Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 300.

Mony Group Company Profile

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

