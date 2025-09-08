Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Takes $347,000 Position in Ingevity Corporation $NGVT

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ingevity by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after buying an additional 68,247 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ingevity by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingevity from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NGVT stock opened at $59.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. Ingevity Corporation has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $59.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.37. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 84.92% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingevity has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

