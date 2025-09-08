Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Price Target to GBX 235

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 to GBX 235 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGAM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 275 to GBX 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 265 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 241.67.

MGAM opened at GBX 215.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £600.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,198.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 211.25. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 10.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Jane Ann Lodge purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 per share, for a total transaction of £51,500. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

