Clearline Capital LP Buys 1,497,664 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 189.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497,664 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group comprises about 1.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $20,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,522,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 788.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,105 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 404,960 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 99,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBRG. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.63 and a beta of 1.63.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.