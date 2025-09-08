Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Insider Martin Roy Varley Buys 20,000 Shares

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Martin Roy Varley purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £4,600.

Martin Roy Varley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Martin Roy Varley purchased 10,000 shares of Altitude Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £2,300.

On Friday, September 5th, Martin Roy Varley purchased 50,000 shares of Altitude Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £11,500.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Martin Roy Varley purchased 115,473 shares of Altitude Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £25,404.06.

Altitude Group Price Performance

LON:ALT opened at GBX 23.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.53. Altitude Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18 and a 12 month high of GBX 36. The firm has a market cap of £17.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,478.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

