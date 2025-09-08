Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 24,475 Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $17.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business had revenue of $468.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

