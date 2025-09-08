Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,344 Enpro Inc. $NPO

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Enpro by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Enpro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 7.9% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total value of $568,599.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,287.32. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NPO stock opened at $219.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.50. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $231.94.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.83 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enpro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

