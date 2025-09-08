Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 1,530 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra set a $225.00 price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.7%

ABG opened at $257.07 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $312.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.40 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Dean Calloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.40, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,048. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen F. Morrison sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $204,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,672.64. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,957 shares of company stock worth $745,501 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

