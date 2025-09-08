Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Takes $447,000 Position in EQT Corporation $EQT

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 48.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 197.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of EQT from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

EQT Stock Down 0.6%

EQT stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

