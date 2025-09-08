Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Invests $2.01 Million in NewHold Investment Corp. II $NHICU

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000.
NewHold Investment Corp. II Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of OTCMKTS NHICU opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $11.70.
NewHold Investment Corp. II Company Profile
NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.
