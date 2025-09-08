Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Buys New Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CoreCivic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXW. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

NYSE:CXW opened at $19.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.81. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $538.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.02 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

