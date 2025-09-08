100,000 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV $PLMK Acquired by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMK. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Shares of PLMK stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Plum Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company, which was established for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 10, 2024 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

