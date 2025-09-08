Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Increases Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $361,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,109.24. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $698.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OII

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.