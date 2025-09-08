Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Buys Shares of 3,301 Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 101.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $128.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average is $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%.The company had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 144.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

