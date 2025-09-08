Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Makes New $464,000 Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Voleon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 59,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 122,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of UNFI opened at $28.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

