Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Telesat Corporation $TSAT

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. owned 0.25% of Telesat worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSAT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Telesat by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Telesat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Telesat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Telesat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Telesat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000.

NASDAQ TSAT opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Telesat Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05.

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Telesat had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $77.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.64 million.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

