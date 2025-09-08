3,854 Shares in XPO, Inc. $XPO Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of XPO by 246.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,005,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,730,000 after buying an additional 1,426,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of XPO by 854.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 551,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after buying an additional 493,736 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth $33,965,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 17.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,052,000 after buying an additional 306,928 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of XPO by 243.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,836,000 after buying an additional 209,808 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $130.79 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

