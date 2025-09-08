Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $402,000 Position in General Motors Company $GM

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 146.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $175,889,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 305.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $134,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $603,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,274.13. This represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $52,825,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,341.12. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,433 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $58.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

