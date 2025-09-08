Fred Alger Management LLC Has $456.81 Million Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,455,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955,301 shares during the period. GFL Environmental accounts for 2.6% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $456,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 147.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GFL

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.