5,675 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Acquired by Challenger Wealth Management

Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

