Head to Head Review: SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) vs. Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) and Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Tempus AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -40.99% -30.69% -17.39% Tempus AI -20.98% -122.86% -18.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Tempus AI shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Tempus AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tempus AI 0 6 7 0 2.54

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SOPHiA GENETICS and Tempus AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.91%. Tempus AI has a consensus target price of $69.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.71%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Tempus AI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Tempus AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $65.17 million 3.36 -$62.49 million ($0.44) -7.36 Tempus AI $693.40 million 19.95 -$705.81 million ($1.19) -66.91

SOPHiA GENETICS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tempus AI. Tempus AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SOPHiA GENETICS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempus AI has a beta of 5.07, indicating that its stock price is 407% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats Tempus AI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.