USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,127 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 546.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $87.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

