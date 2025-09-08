CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.