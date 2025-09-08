First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Kirby Corporation $KEX

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. Kirby makes up about 1.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Kirby by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,565,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,650,000 after buying an additional 581,215 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Kirby by 122.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 633,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,022,000 after buying an additional 348,665 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kirby by 69.3% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 776,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,384,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $31,741,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kirby by 90.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 527,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,441,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Trading Down 1.2%

Kirby stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. Kirby Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $855.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kirby

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.