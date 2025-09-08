Critical Contrast: PWRCOR (OTCMKTS:PWCO) & Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PWRCOR and Solesence”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PWRCOR $100,000.00 14.50 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Solesence $52.35 million 4.39 $4.24 million $0.07 46.57

Solesence has higher revenue and earnings than PWRCOR.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PWRCOR has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solesence has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.2% of Solesence shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of PWRCOR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Solesence shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PWRCOR and Solesence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PWRCOR N/A N/A N/A Solesence 8.13% 32.99% 9.74%

Summary

Solesence beats PWRCOR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PWRCOR

PwrCor, Inc. provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services. The company also commercializes engine technology that converts low-grade heat to mechanical energy for power generation. It serves domestic non-profit institutions and organizations; the waste-heat-to-energy and geothermal marketplace; and the independent power producer market. The company was formerly known as Receivable Acquisition & Management Corporation and changed its name to PwrCor, Inc. in March 2017. PwrCor, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Solesence

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

