Reviewing Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) and Western Uranium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Western Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Western Uranium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Critical Metals and Western Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A Western Uranium -5,936.42% -33.47% -29.26%

Volatility & Risk

Critical Metals has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Uranium has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Critical Metals N/A N/A -$147.49 million N/A N/A Western Uranium $180,000.00 209.50 -$10.11 million ($0.15) -3.85

This table compares Critical Metals and Western Uranium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Western Uranium has higher revenue and earnings than Critical Metals.

Summary

Critical Metals beats Western Uranium on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

About Western Uranium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah. It also has interests in the Hansen, North Hansen, High Park, and Hansen Picnic Tree projects located in Fremont and Teller Counties, Colorado; the Keota uranium project situated in Weld County, Colorado; and the Ferris Haggerty project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Western Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. in October 2018. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

